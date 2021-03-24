South African travellers shunned, restricted access to 121 countries

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africans planning trips abroad may want to halt plans. According to Skyscanner's live interactive map, most countries across the seven continents have restricted access to South African travellers. One of the reasons for this may be the rapid spread of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. As a result, the closure of borders caused airlines to stop flight operations to and from South Africa and made international travellers weary of travelling within South Africa. According to the map, South Africans can travel to nine destinations enforcing low restrictions, meaning that they are permitted to travel there and are not likely to quarantine when they arrive at /from the destination.

These countries include Cameroon, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Costa Rica and Pakistan.

Around 121 destinations are currently enforcing major restrictions, meaning that travel is not permitted, the country may be closed or entry is only possible if you are a citizen and meet strict requirements.

Countries currently closed to South African travellers include Madagascar, Libya and the majority of Europe, Asia and the United States.

Around 95 countries have moderate restrictions, meaning that travel is possible if travellers meet its entry regulations, including taking a Covid-19 test or quarantine when they arrive or return.

These countries include Namibia, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mexico, Bolivia, Sri Lanka, South Korea and Ireland.

The travel restrictions on South Africans have taken a toll on travellers and the country's tourism sector.

IOL Travel reported last week that Ireland's Minister for Justice Helen McEntee extended the ban on visa-free travel to Ireland from South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past, South African travellers visited Ireland without a visa to enjoy attractions like The Cliffs of Moher and Kylemore Abbey.

Skyscanner is a travel fare aggregator website and travel engine used by 60 million people per month.

Visit https://www.skyscanner.net/travel-restrictions