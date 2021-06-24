South Africans can get their Covid vaccine in Zimbabwe for under R1500
South Africans waiting patiently for their vaccine now have the option of getting one in Zimbabwe. According to Travel News, Healthpoint Hospital in Harare would privately administer the vaccine to foreign tourists for $100(R1 425).
Travellers will receive two doses of the vaccine, which would either be Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines from China.
Peter Annesley, the owner of Healthpoint Hospital, who spoke with Travel News, said South African travellers were already visiting the country for their vaccine.
He said that people who wanted to be vaccinated needed to contact Healthpoint Hospital before their arrival to ensure that stock was available for their first and second vaccine dates.
He said travellers will take their first and second vaccine doses two weeks apart.
Annesley told the publication that travellers had the option to fly into Harare, get their first dose of vaccine and return to the country for their second. Or they could plan a two week holiday in the country.
Tread with caution
While it may seem exciting to travel to another country to receive a vaccine, travel experts warn that there are risks involved. They advise that travellers tread with caution as the Covid-19 situation is ever-changing.
Lizeka Shandu, the owner of African Wild Travel, told IOL Travel last month that travellers should weigh the pros and cons of taking a vaccine vacation.
She said that while travellers may test negative for Covid-19, they may contract the virus during their travels.
“Many people are tired of being stuck at home and having the vaccine makes travel more accessible. However, they need to be mindful of the risks that come with travelling during the pandemic.
“In some cases, the vaccine isn’t guaranteed for travellers, which is why research is critical when embarking on this type of trip. Find out about the procedure, how long you will need to stay at the destination and how much it will cost you.
“We are still in a pandemic and need to be mindful of that when we make travel decisions. Do not be negligent with your life,” she said.