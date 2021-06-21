South Africans can now visit Dubai, but there is one catch

Dubai officially reopens for South African travellers from Wednesday, June 23. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced at the weekend that inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India can now visit the destination. According to its website, the updated regulations were part of the organisation's 'keenness to protect passengers and ease hassles for them without compromising on Covid-19 precautionary measures.'

What travellers should know South African travellers require two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine to travel to Dubai. They also need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure to Dubai. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Travellers from Nigeria must present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR code and needs to be conducted at Nigerian government approved labs. Only travellers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine can enter Dubai from India. They also need to present a negative PCR test certificate taken 48 hours before departure and a rapid PCR test four hours before they depart for Dubai. Passengers from India will have to undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. Institutional quarantine doesn’t apply for UAE citizens and diplomats.