All Schengen Visa applicants will have to pay €80 (about R1300) from February 2020, schengenvisainfo.com revealed.
The Schengen Visa, which grants travellers access to 26 European countries, will increase by 33.3 percent. Travellers previously paid €60 (about R960).
According to the website, the new code will introduce a “mechanism that asserts whether the visa fees should change or remain the same, for every three years.”
Those who had to pay €35 will now need to pay €40. Children aged 0 to 6 do not pay visa fees.
It also revealed that some countries that cooperate with the EU in terms of readmission of illegal migrants may also benefit from reduced visa fees.