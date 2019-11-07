The green and gold aircraft will be used to transport our heroes across South Africa. Picture: Supplied

To commemorate the incredible victory by the Springboks win over England in Japan, FlySafair will be updating the branding on one of its Boeing aircrafts for the commemorative Springboks Trophy Tour 2019. The Springboks returned home to South Africa on Tuesday and were met by more than 10,000 supporters at OR Tambo International Airport, all of whom were there to get a glimpse of their heroes and the Webb Ellis Cup.

The green and gold aircraft will be used to transport our heroes across South Africa where the Webb Ellis Cup will be displayed for millions of passionate South Africans to view and treasure this landmark moment.

The trophy will travel inside the aircraft cabin, together with the Springboks, where it will naturally be safely stowed for take-off and landing.

"We are extremely proud of the Springboks and the sponsorship of our team. Sport has the ability to connect people from all walks of life, regardless of background or circumstances.