The green and gold aircraft will be used to transport our heroes across South Africa. Picture: Supplied

To commemorate the incredible victory by the Springboks win over England in Japan, FlySafair will be updating the branding on one of its Boeing aircrafts for the commemorative Springboks Trophy Tour 2019.

The Springboks returned home to South Africa on Tuesday and were met by more than 10,000 supporters at OR Tambo International Airport, all of whom were there to get a glimpse of their heroes and the Webb Ellis Cup.

The green and gold aircraft will be used to transport our heroes across South Africa where the Webb Ellis Cup will be displayed for millions of passionate South Africans to view and treasure this landmark moment.

The trophy will travel inside the aircraft cabin, together with the Springboks, where it will naturally be safely stowed for take-off and landing.

"We are extremely proud of the Springboks and the sponsorship of our team. Sport has the ability to connect people from all walks of life, regardless of background or circumstances.  

"It is a privilege to be able to take the team across our broad route network to share their victory with the people of South Africa,” said Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair.

FlySafair has put together a special charter tour for the team, and the flights will be operated under flight number FA3212, to echo the winning score.

Celebratory events will take place in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and concluding in Cape Town.

FlySafair’s #BoksVictoryTour schedule:

Thursday, 7 November: Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto
Friday, 8 November: Durban
Saturday, November 9: East London
Sunday, November 10: Port Elizabeth
Monday, November 11: Cape Town