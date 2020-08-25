STA Travel’s sudden closure has left furious South Africans asking: ’Will we get our refund?’

STA Travel announced on Monday that it has “ceased trading” which is believed to be the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furious South Africans who booked holidays with the travel company are left in the dark regarding the future of their holiday. The travel company, which had numerous stores across the country, revealed a vague message on its Facebook page about the closure. The message read: “To our valued customers, Due to the recent announcement that STA Travel South Africa has ceased trading, unfortunately, our travel experts are unable to assist you at this time. “Please be assured that if you had a previous booking with us, or hold a live booking, you will receive further communication in the coming days. We are sorry for the inconvenience and the limited information available to you at this time.” BBC News reported that the company took decisive measures to secure the business beyond Covid-19. However, sales did not “pick up as anticipated due to consumer uncertainties, further restrictions and renewed lock-down measures, which are expected to largely continue into 2021."

Many South Africans who booked their trips with STA Travel expressed their concern on the Facebook post.

User Elisma Swart posted: “I am sad for the travel industry, but they just closed without informing any of their clients and giving answers about reimbursement. I am going to wait for a month for them to contact me and if they don't I'm going to the ombudsman.” (sic)

User Muneeb Ozzie Osman posted: “Ok so this is very scary! Why if you knew you were going insolvent or if there was any sort of chance of it happening would you still advertise 2021 deals up until towards the end of last week still!” (sic)

Another user Kirsten Scoble posted: “Will you really get back to us in a few days because it has been months since you last sorted out the booking we had with you” (sic).