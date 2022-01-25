Starting the year off with a bang! Nambitha Ben-Mazwi’s Maldives trip

The nice thing about being successful and making your own money is that you get to spend and enjoy it the way you want to. Many of us were envious and rather jealous when we saw actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi enjoying the perfect getaway in the Maldives.

According to TimesLIVE, Mazwi made the decision to treat herself to a vacation to start the year off with a bang. The actress’s Instagram photos gave us a sneak peek as to what the vacation looked like. Her snaps indicated that she indeed enjoyed every minute of the getaway on the majestic island. In snaps below, the actress is seen enjoying snorkelling with the caption stating, “here are simply no words, to the magic I came here for 🤿 All I literally do everyday. The sea life is exquisite and truly unreal 🥺😭’’ Mazwi shared.

With its white sandy beaches, alluring turquoise waters, luxury resorts and string of activities, it is fast becoming the summer destination for South Africans wanting to venture abroad. A negative PCR test is required 96 hours before arrival to the Maldives, and some resorts may ask for testing if you are visiting more than one property during your stay. No pre-arrival visa is required to enter the Maldives.