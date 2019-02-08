The Flight Centre Travel Group’s annual Travel Expo, now in its ninth year, is a calendar highlight for travellers who want to snap-up incredible travel deals

With a strengthening rand boding well for travel, savvy shoppers are getting ready to snap up over 500 exclusive travel deals at the Flight Centre Travel Expo this weekend. The Travel Expo has seen a record number of registrations so far. The annual event returns for its ninth year at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 9 and 10 February 2019.

“With over 200 exhibitors and over 500 travel deals - all under one roof - you're sure to find your dream holiday at an ideal price,” says Andrew Stark, Managing Director of the Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa.

“Get first-hand advice from world-renowned travel suppliers, listen to insider travel talks, enjoy our premium lounge to dream and design your itinerary and speak with one of our 120 world-class travel experts. Plus, you stand a chance of winning your share of R750 000 worth of travel prizes.”

“It promises to be a fun outing for the whole family with play areas, food stations and a vibey beer garden for the grown-ups, so there's plenty to do and see! You don’t want to miss out,” concludes Stark.

Tickets are also on sale online for R50 or at the door. Admission is free for children under 18 years of age.