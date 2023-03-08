Student arrested for taking a whiz on himself and fellow passenger

This happened on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi. The culprit was apparently unaware, and fast asleep when the incident happened; it must have been a really strong drink if he passed out.

He was arrested by the Delhi police the moment American Airlines ‘’flight AA292 from New York JFK Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) arrived“, this past Saturday. An article published in the ‘’Hindustan Times’’ said the student was a rather difficult passenger, the difficult kind of drunk, we all know one who acts a fool when drunk. The 21-year-old student refused to follow crew commands before apparently passing out. It was during this time that he urinated in his sleep and ended up wetting the passenger with his yellow “juice”.

An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-air on an American Airlines flight (AA292) flight from New York to New Delhi on March 4. The 21 year old student was drunk @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/H6iMrMz7FS — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) March 5, 2023 As a result, the airline decided to press charges but the co-passenger decided not to. According to a ‘’simple flying’’ report, the pilot reported it to authorities, and they passed it on to Delhi police. Devesh Kumar Mahla from the Delhi police (DCP), told “simply flying”: "The airline has submitted a written complaint. The victim is not coming forward. “On the basis of the complaint, we are contemplating action under the IPC and Civil Aviation Act.