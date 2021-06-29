Sun International closes hotels and resorts during Level 4

Sun International will temporarily close its hotels and resorts, including Sun City Resort and Wild Coast Sun, following the announcement of adjusted Level 4 this week. In addition, Sun International will also close all restaurants and casino properties to adhere to the new Covid-19 regulations.

The group COO for hospitality, Graham Wood, said the regulations require casinos and restaurants to close. "Given the new restrictions on leisure travel into and out of Gauteng, alcohol and the curfew, our hotels and resorts will struggle to operate, so we have taken a decision to temporarily close them. "We are mindful that government is concerned about the risk of transmission and the need to curtail the rise in new infections. However, these restrictions will have a further negative impact on our tourism industry, the thousands of people employed and the surrounding local communities. We remain hopeful that the worst of the latest Covid-19 outbreak will have subsided 14 days from now so that we can safely reopen," he said.

According to Wood, existing hotel reservations scheduled for arrival up to and including July 15, 2021, can be changed to an alternative date for stay by November 30, 2021, or cancelled at no charge. "All deposits will be refunded in case of cancellation. Similarly, Sun Vacation Club reservations can be postponed to a future date or space banked," he said. Meanwhile, South African National Parks (SANParks) has made the requisite amendments, particularly for travellers to national parks originating from the Gauteng province.

SANParks Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr Luthando Dziba said there will not be a blanket cancellation of bookings for guests residing in Gauteng. Instead, those holding current reservations valid for June 28 to July 11, 2021, will be contacted directly via telephone and email to establish whether their bookings should be postponed or cancelled. She said guests should contact reservations on 012 428 9111 or 082 233 9111 or email [email protected] if they are unsure about their current reservation. "Where cancellation is the only option, cancellation fees will not be charged, and clients can claim a full refund or for their deposit to be kept on credit-on-hold for use on future reservations.