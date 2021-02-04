Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance

One of Africa’s leading gaming and hospitality groups, Sun International, is joining Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliances of independent hotel brands.

With headquarters in Johannesburg, Sun International has flagships in Sun City Resort including The Palace of the Lost City hotel, and luxury and lifestyle hotels such as The Table Bay in Cape Town and The Maslow in Sandton, Johannesburg.

About joining GHA, Anthony Leeming, chief executive of Sun International, said: “Joining GHA marks an exciting step for us and our guests and represents an important evolution in our guest recognition and rewards strategy. In parallel with our brand’s Most Valued Guest loyalty scheme, our recognition programme for gaming members, GHA’s Discovery loyalty programme will enable us to better recognise and reward our hotel guests and welcome new customers. Notwithstanding the challenging environment faced by the global hospitality industry, our decision to join GHA could not happen at a more critical time in our company’s history, and we look forward to a successful partnership with GHA.”

The integration and launch of the property group into GHA is expected to be complete by mid-2021 and the chief executive of the alliance, Chris Hartley is optimistic about the collaboration.

He said the partnership is a positive reflection of the travel industry’s road to recovery.