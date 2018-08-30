SWISS has created SWISS Food to Gate, in collaboration with smood.ch, a Swiss food delivery platform. SWISS Food to Gate allows passengers to order food and drinks online on their day of departure and have it delivered directly to their boarding gate whenever they wish. Orders can be made on the same day up to 60 minutes before take-off. The payments are made online. Once the passenger is sitting comfortably at the boarding gate, they receive a notification to signal the arrival of the delivery person, who will be easily recognisable by their uniform.

With the swiss.com/foodtogate platform, passengers can browse through a menu of hot and cold snacks in just a few clicks, without even having to move. The menu offers paninis, sandwiches, salads and breakfast meals on the go. In a press statement by SWISS, they said the food and drinks selection was developed in collaboration with partner restaurants at Geneva Airport. The prices offered on the platform are the same as those available at the food outlets, while the delivery costs are just CHF 2.50 (around R37)

Developed as part of the Geneva Reloaded strategy, the launch of this new service responds to SWISS’s wish to offer passengers in Geneva more choice and the chance to save time before their flight, says Lorenzo Stoll, Managing Director of SWISS in Geneva.