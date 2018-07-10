SWISS has opened the doors of its modernised Business and Senator Lounges within Zurich Airport’s Lounge Center A last Monday.

SWISS has opened its redesigned Lounge Center A at Zurich Airport last Monday. The new centre, which is mainly aimed at short-haul travellers, extends to a Business and a Senator Lounge and boasts a modern zonal concept with a range of privacy options, market hall-style food areas, elegant Swiss-made furniture and clear SWISS design lines. Travellers in all classes will also soon enjoy the airport’s remodelled Terminal 1, including an upgraded SWISS check-in zone with new design elements, a new desk concept and new waiting areas.

The new-look lounges have been particularly aligned to the needs of short-haul SWISS premium travellers, with facilities that include separate lounge entrances and digital access control. In addition to the traditional reception desk, each of the separate entrances to the new Business and Senator Lounges will also feature two automated entry gates permitting swift boarding-pass access to the lounge concerned. Inside, the new-look facilities adopt the same modern zonal concept which has already proved its worth in SWISS’s existing Dock E lounges by enabling guests to select the level of privacy they seek to meet their specific needs, from lounge niches, a bar area with views of the Airside Center, workstations and even individual offices to a relaxation room complete with inviting loungers.

The space is modern and sophisticated.





Smokers are catered for in both lounges, too, with new outside areas. And for travellers wishing to freshen up before (or after) their flight, the new facilities offer five showers that are accessible from either lounge. The lounges’ food areas, meanwhile, have been devised along market-hall lines, and each include both a large bistro section and a front cooking zone.

The design and interior of both the new lounges also follow the example of the existing Dock E complex: with their bright oiled-Swiss-oak parquet floors and their elegant furniture from such top Swiss designers as Vitra and deSede, the new lounges offer both a consistent SWISS-style look and a living-room ambience in which every SWISS premium traveller should feel genuinely at home.

Travellers can unwind in between flights.





A further highlight of Zurich’s new Lounge Center A will undoubtedly be the new “SWISS Alpenstübli” within the Business Lounge, in which The Airline of Switzerland will present its home country in all its regional variety on a series of large screens. The room is also decked out with allergy-friendly straw wallpaper, and uses a 3D model to give guests a unique visual impression of SWISS’s national home.

From the end of July onwards, visitors to the new Lounge Center A will also be offered a mini version of the popular SWISS chocolates, which have so far only been served aboard SWISS flights. The new smaller version will only be available in these lounge facilities.

The new Lounge Center A will be open daily from 05:30 am to 10:30pm.

Ribbon Cutting with Markus Binkert and Christa Rigozzi.





SWISS’s ongoing ground services enhancements are benefiting Economy Class travellers, too. Between now and the end of this year SWISS will be comprehensively modernising its check-in zone in Zurich’s Terminal 1. By adding new design elements here, and by adopting a new desk concept for groups, families and premium travellers and creating new waiting areas,