SWISS has been distinguished for both its Economy Class and its First Class service products in the 2018 World Travel Awards.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has taken first place in two categories in the 2018 World Travel Awards.

The annual global poll of travel and tourism specialists named SWISS both ‘Europe's Leading Airline Economy Class’ and ‘Europe's Leading Airline First Class’.

New aircraft, greater comfort

SWISS’s advanced aircraft fleet was a key factor in these latest industry awards. It was back in early 2016 that the company embarked on a programme to renew its long-haul fleet with the acquisition of twelve Boeing 777-300ERs.

With its new seats, its sophisticated cabin configuration and its in-flight connectivity, the new SWISS flagship sets new benchmarks of air travel comfort in all three classes.

SWISS’s short-haul customers have from an advanced new aircraft in the shape of the Bombardier C Series. Designed and developed from scratch, this state-of-the art twinjet features a bright cabin with large windows, an innovative seat offering optimum comfort and spacious carry-on baggage bins.

SWISS will have taken delivery of 30 such aircraft in a mix of its CS100 and CS300 versions by early 2019, giving it one of Europe’s youngest aircraft fleets.

Modernised lounges and expanded Zurich services

SWISS has expanded and modernized its products and services at Zurich Airport, too, over the past two years.

First Class travellers can enjoy a new service which collects the inbound customer from the aircraft door and chauffeurs them to the airport’s passport control and any security checkpoint required.

SWISS’s ongoing ground services enhancements are benefiting Economy Class travellers, too.

Between now and the end of this year the company will be comprehensively modernizing its check-in zone in Zurich’s Terminal 1 -a new desk concept for groups, families and premium travellers and creating new waiting areas.