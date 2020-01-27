The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) will be closed for three weeks in July for maintenance. TMACC celebrated its 90th-year last year.
The company revealed that the maintenance was to ensure the effective running and continued safety of the cableway. This year the cableway will be closed from Tuesday, July 7 to Sunday, July 26, 2020.
According to Wahida Parker, Managing Director of TMACC, the annual maintenance shutdown is an essential important role in ensuring that the cableway runs at an optimum, ultimately reducing any possible technical delays while also ensuring the safety of the visitors to the mountain.
“International and local tourists are encouraged to consider these dates when planning their holidays to Cape Town.
“For continued compliance with the Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV) standards in terms of machinery specifications, maintenance requirements and procedures, extraordinary maintenance tasks require a shutdown and cannot be done in between normal operations,” said Parker.