Table Mountain Aerial Cableway turns 90 in October. To celebrate, the company is charging R90 for a return cable car ticket this month.
The normal rate is R360 for adults and R180 for children.
Wahida Parker, Managing Director at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said there was no better way to celebrate than offering a special gift for travellers.
“Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been providing visitors with a world-class experience since October 4, 1929. Over the years we have received numerous accolades, such as being voted one of the official New 7 Wonders of Nature. We are also currently in the running for the title of “World Leading Tourist Attraction”, at the annual World Travel Awards.
“As part of our 90th birthday celebrations, we are offering you a special never to be repeated R90 return cable car ticket. This offer will be available for October to anyone with a valid South African ID or birth certificate,” said Parker.