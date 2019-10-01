Table Mountain Cableway celebrates its 90th with a special discount price









Celebrate Table Mountain Cableway 90th birthday with its R90 return ticket. Picture: Instagram Table Mountain Aerial Cableway turns 90 in October. To celebrate, the company is charging R90 for a return cable car ticket this month. The normal rate is R360 for adults and R180 for children. Wahida Parker, Managing Director at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said there was no better way to celebrate than offering a special gift for travellers. “Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been providing visitors with a world-class experience since October 4, 1929. Over the years we have received numerous accolades, such as being voted one of the official New 7 Wonders of Nature. We are also currently in the running for the title of “World Leading Tourist Attraction”, at the annual World Travel Awards. “As part of our 90th birthday celebrations, we are offering you a special never to be repeated R90 return cable car ticket. This offer will be available for October to anyone with a valid South African ID or birth certificate,” said Parker.

The company is also launching a competition with Turkish Airlines where two lucky people have the chance to win a trip for two to Istanbul.

The 90 years of operation celebrations will take place this Friday, October 4.

The 90th Anniversary ticket offer is available for online bookings and the ticket office, from October 1 to 31, 2019.

Tickets are R90 per adult and R90 per child when you produce your valid South African ID or your child’s birth certificate to ticket office tellers or enter the SA ID number in the relevant field online. Children under the age of four do not need tickets.

For further information, call 021 424 8181 or email [email protected].