Known as the queen of comedy, Tumi Morake took time off her busy schedule to chat about her travels. First-holiday memory? It was a visit to Belvidere in Knysna when I was around 10 years old. I remember a long drive and having a yummy breakfast. It was the first time going on holiday that was not to my grandmother’s place.

Favourite place in SA? Cape Town is my favourite places in the country. I love the scenery, the vineyards and the beach.

Best holiday? It was Bali with my husband as a belated anniversary present to ourselves. Our waiter at the resort took us to the less touristy spots of Bali. It was quite interesting, an eye-opening and entertaining experience. We got to fall in love again and learn a lot about a world that is so different from ours. It was Bali where our passion for coffee grew.

What have you learnt from your travels? Less is more. I have also realised food tells you so much about people's culture.

Ideal travelling companion? My husband. I am a lazy traveller, and he is very good at persuading me to explore.

Beach bum, culture vulture or adrenalin junkie? I am a culture vulture.

What is your greatest travel luxury? My thick woolly nonslip sleeper socks and my Sudio headphones.

Holiday reading? Khaya Dlanga's These Things Really Do Happen To Me

Where has seduced you? Sabi Sands Game Reserve.

Worst travel experience? Getting robbed of our laptops, backup, passports and phones on my second trip to Ghana has been one of my worst travel experiences. It was quite distressing.

Best hotel? Hands down, the Bush Lodge at Amakhala Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape.

Favourite walk, swim, ride or drive? My absolute favourite drive is from Johannesburg to the Golden Gate. The journey is picturesque, and there’s barely any traffic.

Best meal abroad? Yorkshire Pudding in London. You have to have it at a reputable pub, preferably the ones situated in the countryside. No Yorkshire Pudding is complete without a good pint to wash it down.

Favourite city? Paris. I have travelled to this city on different budgets and it was magical each time.

