Airbnb announced its new Animal Experiences that offers 1000 animal experiences including tea with a naughty sheep. Picture: Supplied. If you are an animal lover, read on. Airbnb announced its new Animal Experiences, a brand new category of Airbnb Experiences that is guided by a policy created with World Animal Protection. Travellers have the choice of over 1000 experiences from across the world. Among the experiences include tea with a naughty sheep in the United Kingdom, meeting dogs affected by the Chernobyl disaster in Iceland, a parrot safari, a hike at Runyon Canyon with a rescued dog and the ultimate birding experience in Cape Town. Airbnb revealed in a statement that the experiences were hosted by “caring experts as an antidote to typical tourist attractions that are notorious for ethical concerns.” They added: “You will never find an Airbnb Experience where you can kiss a dolphin or ride an elephant.”

Around 100 of them are Social Impact Experiences that will support causes such as conservation, animal rescue and veterinary care.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO and Co-Founder, said it's easy to feel disconnected in a technologically filled world.

“Life is better with animals, but for many busy people, looking at them through a screen is the closest they can get. With Airbnb Animal Experiences, locals and travellers are just a few clicks away from being alongside them in the real world,” said Chesky.

Alesia Soltanpanah, Executive Director of World Animal Protection, said they consulted with animal welfare experts to create the policy.

“We know that people love animals and want to see and experience them when they travel, but we also know they most want to see animals in a setting that respects their well-being,” said Soltanpanah.

Here are some of the highlights:

● Tea with Naughty Sheep (Loch Lomond, United Kingdom)

● Meet the Dogs of Chernobyl (Slavutych, Ukraine)

● Discover Arctic Foxes (Sudavik, Iceland)

● Gibbon Research Assistant Experience (Phuket, Thailand)

● Meet Life-Saving Animals (Siem Reap, Cambodia)

● See Released Macaws (Nosara, Costa Rica)

● Ultimate Cape Town Birding (Cape Town, South Africa)

● Wild Brooklyn Parrot Safari (Brooklyn, New York)

● Go on a Safari with a Maasai Guide (Nakuru, Kenya)

