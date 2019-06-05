The Thanda Group won two awards at the World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean. Picture: Thanda Island.

The Thanda Group won two awards at the World Travel Awards Africa and Indian Ocean over the weekend. Thanda Island was awarded the title of Africa's Leading Luxury Island 2019, while Thanda Safari’s Villa iZulu and Thanda Safari Lodge also came first in both the Africa and South Africa categories for leading luxury private villa 2019 and leading safari lodge 2019 respectively.

“We are so excited to have been honoured with this title again,” says Antigone Meda, general manager of Thanda Island. “It is everything we could have wished for and demonstrates not just the outstanding nature of our truly private island offering, but it is also testament to how far the team strive to ensure an experience that cannot be mirrored anywhere else on the continent.”

Both Thanda Safari and Thanda Island are located within their own private reserves. Together with a strong community and conservation commitment, they offer their guests a wide variety of expert-led wildlife and marine-based activities, including the opportunity to partake in their respective conservation initiatives.