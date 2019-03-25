The first African Tourism Board is about to be launched in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Overlooked in the past, the tourism potential of the African continent is becoming visible and Africa Tourism is hot right now.



The first African Tourism Board (ATB) is about to be launched in Cape Town during the upcoming World Travel Market Africa in South Africa on April 11 with a list of impressive speakers, ministers, private industry leaders, and stakeholders attending.





A week before the ATB launch in Cape Town on April 11, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is getting ready for their annual summit in Seville, Spain.

With a price tag of $4,000 for a delegate to attend the summit, WTTC is catering to the hundred largest companies in the travel and tourism industry.





Keynote speaker at the summit is none other than former US President Barack Obama who is getting paid an enormous amount of money to share his views on tourism with WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara.





In Cape Town at the African Tourism Board launch, former UNWTO Secretary General Dr. Taleb Rifai is paying his own way, and so are a number of tourism celebrities and stakeholders from both larger and smaller entities.

They want to show their excitement and support for the new African Tourism Board and the potential Africa has for new tourism developments.





In the last 7 days, the news on tourism growth and potential for African destinations couldn’t have been better and must have come as a surprise for many.



