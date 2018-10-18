The annual Cape Holiday Show, running from the 26th to the 28th of October at Sandringham Farm outside Stellenbosch offers something for everyone and promises a wonderful day out for the entire family.



Hundreds of exhibitions, a Craft and Cuisine marquee, live music, the top food trucks in South Africa, and top family activities hosted on the Cape West Coast are a few examples of what visitors to the Cape Holiday Show can expect. This unique summer show also offers an inspiring array of must-haves for the outdoors enthusiast: caravans, camper vans and all the gadgets and gizmos imaginable.



Kids Korner

This years event will be offering a wonderful Kids Korner sponsored by West Coast Way that will be jam packed with activities, treats, a soft play area, face painting, balloon modelling, sand art, glitter painting, and so much more for the younger visitors between the ages of 3 and 12. The area will be enclosed and entrance to the show is free for under 12’s.

The West Coast Way Kids Korner programme for the day sees the bowling alley opening at 9:30am, followed by the soft play area opening at 10am, sand-art at 10:30am, a dance performance by The Rhythm Factory from 12pm – 1pm, a potato sack race at 1:30pm and a fun-filled scavenger hunt at 3pm.



West Coast Way will also be serving up traditional roosterkoek, snoek braai demonstrations and rooibos tea tastings from their stand to show-goers - who can also look forward to West Coast stories and anecdotes told by Oom Ossie from Mamre and the long-time residents and fisher-folk of Lamberts Bay.

Entry for adults is R80 per person, while children under 12 are free and every day is pensioners day with special offers and deals available for those over 65. There is also a special student ticket.





Tickets from www.quicket.co.za or purchase them at the gate on arrival.