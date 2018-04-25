MSC Musica will make her first appearance in South Africa this November. Picture: YouTube.

MSC Cruises is pulling out all the stops for a local cruise season that will leave South African cruise fans awe-struck. As MSC Sinfonia leaves our shores for the final time, she makes way for the grand entrance of the majestic MSC Musica to South Africa in November this year. Larger than MSC Sinfonia, MSC Musica is a sophisticated world of choice.

From her see-through piano suspended on a crystal floor above a pool of shimmering water to her faux palm tree lined swimming pool, her plush, double story theatre, and her spacious rooms, MSC Musica is designed to set hearts aflutter.

‘South Africans fell in love with MSC Sinfonia, and we have no doubt that MSC Musica will very quickly become their new darling of the Indian Ocean.’ says MSC Cruises South Africa Managing Director Ross Volk.

The new ship has more of everything. It has more swimming pools, more restaurants, pubs, lounges, and designer venues, more conference rooms, more balcony cabins, more entertainment, more choice, and much more space. In fact it has a passenger capacity of 3,223 and 16 decks,.

Along with the ever popular self-service buffet and pizzeria as well as two formal dining rooms, MSC Musica also offers an á la carte Italian seafood and steakhouse, and an authentic Japanese sushi bar.

MSC Musica also offers bowling lanes, mini golf, tennis, basketball, volleyball, virtual games, an LED wall, shuffleboard, age-specific children’s activity clubs, a duty-free shopping arcade, a gym, power walking track, and a health spa.

There are also plenty of dance floors on board, as well as a casino and a games room. Amongst MSC Musica’s other designer venues, guests will also find a cigar lounge, wine tasting bar, specialty coffees bar, and a cocktail bar, all featuring their own brand of entertainment. There’s even an art gallery on board.

MSC Musica’s first cruise in our 2018-2019 season is a 4 night cruise with both Portuguese Island and Pomene Bay on the itinerary.

Mozambique’s Caribbean-esque Portuguese Island has always been a firm favourite with its warm, crystalline ocean waters, and secluded bays – its sun-kissed allure matched only by MSC Cruises’ newest addition the local itinerary: Pomene.

A remote and unspoiled peninsula 605 km north of Mozambique’s capital Maputo, Pomene is an unparalleled marine safari experience with its palms and powdery white sands, its crystal blue waters, unexplored coral reefs, and mangroves bursting with birdlife.

MSC Cruises has also created the MSC Pomene Safari Beach Club at this dreamy destination, complete with a swimming pool, three beach bars and spa services from the MSC Aurea Spa in two private cabanas. For the kids, there is a jungle gym play area that will host animations, games and activities.



