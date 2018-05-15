British Airways is adding some extra sparkle to customers’ journeys ahead of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

To celebrate the Royal wedding, the BA93 flight on May 19 to Toronto - the city where their relationship took off - will be operated by an all-star crew of only Meghan and Harry’s.

The 10-strong cabin crew, made up of two Harry’s, seven Megan’s and one Meghan, will operate the flight that departs Heathrow at 1.10pm, an hour after the couple say ‘I Do’ at Windsor Castle, just seven miles from the airport.





The name badges of the 2 Harry's and 7 Megan's and 1 Meghan who will be crew on the BA flight from Heathrow to Toronto.

To celebrate the Royal couple, any customer departing from Terminal 5 on the big day, who is called Harry, Meghan or Megan and their travel companions, will be invited to use the airline’s First lounge, accessed through the exclusive First Wing.





The celebrations won’t stop there as individual lemon and elderflower Victoria sponges; the same flavour as Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake, will be given out to customers departing from Heathrow on May 19.





Extra champagne has also been loaded on to the Toronto celebration flight and the ‘Royal Crew’ will give every customer on board a personal bottle of Castelnau Blanc du Blanc to enjoy alongside their individual celebratory wedding cake.





Throughout May, customers on long-haul flights will be able to watch episodes of the Toronto-shot TV series Suits, enjoy documentaries and podcasts about how Harry and Megan met and the history of Windsor Castle.











