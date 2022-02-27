The iconic St. Regis brand is coming to the United Kingdom

Marriott International signs agreement to bring the iconic St. Regis brand to the United Kingdom. Marriott International Inc. announced on February 25 that it had entered into a management agreement with Cola Holdings and The Westbury Hotel Limited to bring the legendary St. Regis brand to London's affluent Mayfair neighbourhood.

This highly anticipated agreement will bring the brand's unique butler service, legendary rituals, and rich heritage to one of London's most appealing areas, combining timeless glamour with a vanguard attitude. The St. Regis London is set to open in 2023, solidifying the brand's position as a global leader in luxury. Located on the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street, the hotel will offer a highly personalised guest experience that will blend the brand's modern glamour with the best of British style and service. “This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts as we bring this cherished brand to the United Kingdom.

St. Regis offers an exquisite experience inspired by the exceptional private retreats of its founding family, the Astors, whose commitment to excellence, sophisticated style, and passion for innovation continue to define the guest experience today,” said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader. “We are delighted to bring the brand’s timeless legacy, cherished traditions and bespoke service to one of the finest addresses in London, and look forward to becoming the city’s most glamorous destination for locals and travellers alike,” he added. With the addition of this highly sought-after Mayfair site, the St. Regis brand continues to grow its famous global portfolio.

The former Westbury Mayfair Hotel will be redeveloped and transformed into a 90-million-pound project that will include the construction of an eighth level. The hotel will be designed by Peter Newman-Earp of Morrison Design, with interiors by Richmond International, and is expected to open with 196 beautiful rooms and suites. In addition, the property will receive an extension to the back of the hotel, resulting in improved public areas, as well as repairs to the building's façade and the drop-off area outside the main entrance. A trademark restaurant, speak easy jazz bar, fitness centre, and spa are all in the works.

The iconic Polo Bar, originally designed for the Phipps family of America, enthusiastic polo players and creators of the Westbury Hotel in New York and London, will be retained at the St. Regis London, where guests will be able to experience a local spin on the St. Regis' signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary. The refurbishment will combine high design with St. Regis Hotels' famous qualities, such as exceptional experiences, avant-garde elegance, and anticipatory service. “We are delighted to celebrate the signing of The St. Regis London with Cola Holdings and The Westbury Hotel Limited,” said Paul Thomas, vice president, International Hotel Development, Marriott International.