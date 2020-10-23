The impact of Covid-19 on business travel

FCM Travel Solutions has released the results of its State of the Market report, revealing the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on corporate travel.

The State of the Market report forms part of FCM’s commitment to lead companies out of the Covid-19 crisis through several customer pledges that set the benchmark for the ‘new normal’ in business travel.

“This month, FCM pledges to help customers ‘maximise their travel budget’. After a period of intense financial challenges, FCM commits to help save customers money when it comes to corporate travel,” says Bonnie Smith, GM FCM Southern Africa.

The uncertainty of the virus and its impact on individuals, communities and businesses, became evident very quickly as different scenarios unfolded globally from January 2020. Since April 2020, 66% of businesses said they had to make changes to their organisation’s structure, while 33% of businesses saw a headcount reduction and office downsizing, the report revealed. Large global enterprise businesses were more likely to have restructured and reduced employee numbers.

Only 13% of businesses indicated that they would not have to make any changes to their financial targets in the year ahead. Unfortunately, in difficult economic times, corporate travel and expenses are often seen as the number one cost item that businesses can quickly dial back. ‘Travel & Expense’ was named as the common item to be reduced moving into 2021.