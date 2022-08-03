The latest IOL Travel magazine looks at solo travel this Women’s Month

It’s Women’s Month and this issue of IOL Travel is aligned with the celebratory mood as we unpack solo travel with suggestions of the places that are safe to visit as well as tips on what you should be mindful of. Since Covid-19 struck, I’ve mostly done couple’s weekends away. That said, I’ve done my fair share of solo trips as well as girls’ trips.

Story continues below Advertisement

There is something so liberating about being out in the world, being adventurous and not having to worry about pleasing anyone but yourself. If you feel like dining at a specific spot, agreeing to an activity that gets the adrenaline going or simply want to be pampered with a spa treatment, you can do just that without having to cajole someone else or your entire family into agreeing to join. In this issue, we interview two women who share their travel experiences. One of them is now a mother with a toddler who hasn’t allowed having a family and a career to become a setback in her love for travel.

Now it has simply evolved into more of a family experience. And our other interview is with a marketing professional who, in wanting to venture into the tourism industry, started her own luxury bespoke tour company. The best part of it is that she learned how to do it all from researching on the internet instead of turning to people she knew in that sector.

Story continues below Advertisement

Talk about impressive. Of course, if Julia Roberts has taught us anything, it is to have your “Eat Pray Love” experience, your way.

Story continues below Advertisement

We hope that this edition inspires you to grab your passport and explore with unbridled passion and adventure in your heart. Happy reading! Read the latest IOL Travel magazine here.

Story continues below Advertisement