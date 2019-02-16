A-list guests frequently stay in the suite, which has also played host to prime ministers and Royalty and is the only Presidential Suite in a Manchester hotel where a president has actually stayed

Manchester’s premier five-star hotel, The Lowry Hotel, has revealed the first look at its newly renovated Presidential Suite. Frequented by the world’s top celebrities and heads of state, the hotel has once again raised the ‘luxury stakes’ in the city. The luxurious penthouse suite, the largest both currently available or planned in the city at 2,228 square feet, is famous for its VIP guests and costs a cool £4,000 per night. The newly released images reveal the first glimpse of the £700,000 renovations.

A-list guests frequently stay in the suite, which has also played host to prime ministers and Royalty and is the only Presidential Suite in a Manchester hotel where a president has actually stayed.

The suite is not just for celebrities. One guest booked out the suite for his children to revise for their A-levels and the suite’s longest stay was a Russian family who lived there for two months whilst attending Manchester United’s soccer school.

Chart topping songs have been penned in the suite, which boasts a baby grand piano with panoramic views over the city, and over 20 television shoots have taken place there, from Cold Feet in 2001 to the refurbished apartment being the location for a yet titled Netflix series.

The stunning new look has been designed by renowned interior designers Goddard Littlefair and includes a complete reconfiguration and redesign of the space, an enlarged dressing room and a new bespoke marble bathroom.

The suite includes a fully equipped kitchen and a luxury bathroom with a free-standing bath and a new double steam shower, at the request of many of the suite’s VIP guests. It also features a super king size bedroom, a walk-in dressing room, a lounge and a plush dining room for up to eight people. There is an additional bedroom and adjoining bathroom for family, friends or even a personal assistant, security, stylist or chef, which can also be used as a private gym or yoga studio.

The floor to ceiling windows offer panoramic views across the river Irwell and Manchester’s skyline, and the room also comes with a mini grand piano, two in-room bars, two smart TVs and an Amazon Alexa.

In homage to the hotel’s namesake, L.S Lowry, a selection of art has also been chosen especially for the room by ARTIQ. The rich collection takes inspiration from Manchester’s industrial architecture as well as abstracted figures that draw on Lowry’s matchstick men.

As well as complimentary valet, luggage management, personalised welcome drinks and in-suite check in, guests can take advantage of a butler, on-site hairdresser, endless beauty treatments, Tesla hire, private chef or personal trainer whilst staying in the luxury suite.

Every detail has been considered in the new suite design, for example the geometry of Manchester’s Trinity Bridge is mirrored in the bespoke fretwork paneling and even the glassware and crockery. The stunning dressing room, with a large, anthracite velvet ottoman at its centre, is dominated by a tiered feature light, made of threads and inspired by Manchester’s cotton production history.

Adrian Ellis, General Manager of The Lowry Hotel, said: “I’m thrilled to reveal the first look of our Charles Forte Presidential Suite. The refurbishment has been taking place for three months and we are looking forward to the reaction of both our regular guests and newvisitors. The renovation is the first of many for the hotel with more exciting developments to be announced throughout the year.

“We pride ourselves on our five-star service, especially in our Presidential Suite where we’ve focused on the little details to make sure this is the most luxurious stay in the city. We’ve picked out bespoke cutlery and tableware especially for the suite and can offer guests a turndown service of their choice. Whether they want a delicious patisserie platter, their favourite champagne or a local delicacy from their home country, we’ll do our best to get it for them.”

The luxury Lowry Hotel also boasts six Riverside suites, an additional 164 guest bedrooms, a spa, bar and The River Restaurant.