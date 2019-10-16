Sex on a plane is a bucket list item many travellers want to tick off.
But, if you are thinking that the toilet is the only place people are doing it, you're mistaken.
According to Heather Poole, who wrote "Cruising Attitude: Tales of Crashpads, Crew Drama, and Crazy Passengers at 35 000 Feet", most mile-high club members avoided the bathroom and chose to do the deed in their seats.
The Express revealed an excerpt of the book.
Poole wrote in her book: “One thing I’ve noticed is that more and more mile-high members are avoiding the bathroom altogether, preferring to do the deed in their seat.”