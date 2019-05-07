British Airways and the British spread that has been dividing the nation since 1902, Marmite, have teamed up to create a limited-edition jar to celebrate the airline’s centenary. (Picture by Nick Morrish/British Airways)

For Brits travelling abroad, it is clear they cannot go without the British spread that has divided the nation since 1902. Based on data from London City Airport, Marmite is the most confiscated branded food item at airport security. Other branded items that did not make it past security are Harrods jams and spreads and Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

British Airways and Marmite have teamed up to create a limited-edition jar to celebrate the airline’s centenary, launching on May 1. As Marmite is the most confiscated brand at airport security, the centenary jar is conveniently sized to fit within the liquid allowance.

The airport has seen deserted jars of Marmite increase 50 per cent in the first three months of 2019, from four to six jars a day, and the airport forecasts it could seize over 2,000 jars this year alone.

The special edition spread will be exclusively available to customers on board all flights from May 1.

To coincide with the launch, on April 30 London City Airport will be holding an amnesty at its security gates, giving all customers the chance to swap their over-sized, prohibited jars of Marmite for British Airways’ travel-friendly version.

British Airways will be releasing a series of centenary editions in partnership with British brands during its milestone year. Earlier this month the airline announced a partnership with Scottish craft brewers, BrewDog, who have created a transatlantic IPA for customers and in a world first brewed the beer on a flight. The airline has also partnered with luxury British watchmakers Bremont on the launch of a new limited-edition timepiece, featuring metal from one of the most famous and iconic planes in history – Concorde.

The 70g jar will cost £3.

London City Airport donates the majority of confiscated food items to a local charity, Community Food Enterprise (CFE).

Since the partnership started in April 2017, the charity has distributed three tonnes of items to 16 smaller charities in East London, to ensure the confiscated items can help vulnerable people locally. A ‘Mail and Fly’ service is also offered should passengers wish to post confiscated items to a specified address.