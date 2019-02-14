Every year on February 14th St. Valentine’s Day is celebrated by tens of millions worldwide. Saint Valentine’s Day is all about love and it’s celebrated through gift giving, romantic dinners, or just spending quality time with your loved one(s).

Google Trends lets you analyze the interest level of a search category such as Valentine’s Day throughout the world. The Valentine’s Day search category comprises all terms related to Valentine’s Day such as Valentine’s Day gifts for him, Valentine’s dinner ideas, dia dos namorados, or Valentine’s day images or other searches – made in any language. A score is then assigned to each location that shows the interest level for the given category.

According to Google Trends data, Valentine’s Day is most popular not in America or the Western world but in the Arab countries, Asia and Latin America.





Let’s take a look at the countries and cities where Valentine’s Day was most popular over the past 12 months: