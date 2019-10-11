The most visited Uber destinations in South Africa









Cape Town was among the top destinations visited by Uber passengers. Picture: Delphine Poggianti. Uber rang in their six-year celebration in South Africa with details of the popular destinations in the three major cities in the country. The company revealed in a statement that they have “contributed to moving over one million riders across South Africa.” The total kilometres driven in South Africa were 9,138,767.37, with a trip from Port Elizabeth to East London being the longest recorded journey. The trip covered 570km. O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport were among the locations passengers frequented. In Johannesburg, popular destinations also included Gold Reef City, Sandton Market @ the Park, Gautrain and Sandton City, while passengers in Cape Town travelled to the Waterfront Cape Wheel, Silo Zeitz Museum, Table Mountain and Company Gardens.

In Durban, passengers visited Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Ushaka, Durban North Beach and the Oyster Box Hotel.

Nduduzo Nyanda, Country Manager for South Africa said the airports were one of the most visited destinations across Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

“We can also see that Uber remains vital to getting locals and tourists to key heritage and iconic spots across our main cities. Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, Waterfront Cape Wheel and Table Mountain in Cape Town and Ushaka Marine World and the Durban North Beach in Durban have become some of the most visited spots in the last year," said Nyanda.

"Uber is at the centre of establishing connections with people and cities. We cannot wait to create even more”, he added in a statement.



