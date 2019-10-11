Uber rang in their six-year celebration in South Africa with details of the popular destinations in the three major cities in the country.
The company revealed in a statement that they have “contributed to moving over one million riders across South Africa.”
The total kilometres driven in South Africa were 9,138,767.37, with a trip from Port Elizabeth to East London being the longest recorded journey. The trip covered 570km.
O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport and King Shaka International Airport were among the locations passengers frequented.
In Johannesburg, popular destinations also included Gold Reef City, Sandton Market @ the Park, Gautrain and Sandton City, while passengers in Cape Town travelled to the Waterfront Cape Wheel, Silo Zeitz Museum, Table Mountain and Company Gardens.