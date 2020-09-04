The real reason why South Africa has not opened its international borders

Since President Cyril Rampaphosa has permitted inter-provincial travel under level 2 lockdown, many South Africans have called for the reopening of international borders to allow for the recovery of the tourism sector.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane detailed why government is yet to open international borders at a panel discussion on the road ahead for the South African tourism sector at the Time Square Sun Studios in Pretoria on Friday morning.

She said: “Our next step is to work towards the reopening of international travel. We have started to analyse our key global markets and understand more about international travellers who visit the country.

“If we do open our borders, we are unsure whether international travellers will visit."

Kubayi-Ngubane emphasised that some destinations may implement a mandatory quarantine period, which could make travellers to South Africa cut their trip short if the borders reopened.