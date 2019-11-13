When the pilot signals travellers to raise their window blinds during landing and takeoff, he/she does so for your own safety.
Thanks to a thread on Quora, it all starts to make sense.
A user asked: “Why do crew members request to keep window shades open in airplanes during takeoff and landing?” to which many aviation experts shared their response.
In a nutshell, it allows passengers to assess the outside area in case of an emergency.
Takeoff and landing are among the most critical parts of flying, so it helps the crew and travellers to prepare if there is an incident.