Britain's Prince Charles during a recent visit to Germany. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

The travel costs of the royal member costing the UK taxpayer the most has been revealed. British newspapers are reporting that Prince Charles has the heftiest travel budget.

For international travel, Prince Charles's personal travel budget has amounted to £1.3 million (about R24 million).

And the joint costs of Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall’s, travel by air and rail has increased annually from £1.1 million to £1.33 million this year.

The Daily Mail reports that the budgets spent on trips have all been explained.

"Officials stressed that the trip, like all royal tours, was undertaken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The royal couple, both now in their 70's, visited seven countries over 11 days and carried out 57 engagements," reports the news outlet.

Additionally the Daily Mail reports that: "The royals also spent almost £200 000 on private jets to take them to and from their homes in Scotland. Last October Charles put in a bill for £28 911 for taking a charter flight from Birkhall, his Highland property, to London and then back again."

