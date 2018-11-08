Befitting of a special evening, the Lilizela Tourism Awards have proudly partnered with Imvula Wines, the brainchild of Siyabonga Mvula

Glasses will be raised at the Lilizela Tourism Award ceremony on November 17th, 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre, where the best of the best within the Tourism Industry will be recognised and celebrated. The 7th Annual Lilizela Tourism Awards honours those remarkable individuals and businesses that elevate South Africa as a must-visit tourist destination. Befitting of a special evening, the Lilizela Tourism Awards have proudly partnered with Imvula Wines, the brainchild of Siyabonga Mvula. Imvula means “rain” in Xhosa, and the label’s name was inspired by the pivotal role that rain plays in sustaining life.

With the establishment of Imvula Wines 2 years ago, Siyabonga Mvula sought for his company to take on a life-sustaining role by providing those in rural communities with social upliftment, job creation, and financial support. It is fitting that a wine company that uplifts the community and impacts positively on tourism would share the spotlight at the prestigious Lilizela Awards.

Mvula’s interest in wine flourished after numerous discussions with a knowledgeable friend, who steered him to explore and venture into the industry and then go on a small-scale winemaking course at the University of Stellenbosch. He left his job as assistant director at the Gauteng Treasury and formed Imvula Wines.

Each blend of Imvula Wines is carefully selected and sourced from a wine estate located in Robertson, Western Cape. The assortment includes 2015 Shiraz Reserve, 2016 Shiraz Reserve, 2014 Premium Pinotage, 2014 Premium Shiraz, 2015 Premium Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Premium Merlot, 2016 Chardonnay, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 Merlot, 2016 Pinotage, 2016 Shiraz, and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.

With every bottle of wine sold, a percentage of the profits goes back to community projects such as those that provide schools with better resources and learning materials. Mvula’s long-term vision is to open a wine-tasting centre, which would result in more jobs for the community.

“There is no better place to celebrate South African wines than at the Lilizela Tourism Awards because entrepreneurship and innovation are at the heart of these awards,” commented Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism.

“The development of the South African tourism sector is dependent on businesses such as Imvula Wines whose sustainable business policies and practises, contribute to ensuring that the industry continues to grow for the benefit of many generations to come.”