The travel influencers who make us long to go on the road

Oh, the thrill of travelling. The excitement that comes with planning the trip, packing and picking out all the places that you want to go to. The excitement of making sure your camera and lenses are ready to document every moment of your trip to share with friends, either in real-time or when you return.

And yet that has been one of the things we really haven’t been able to do as frequently as we used to. The past 23 months have forced us to live vicariously through the brave people who found a way to travel during a pandemic. From the Maldives and the Middle East to Europe and parts of the African continent, these travellers reminded us just how much of the world there is still to explore and that even with a pandemic making travel difficult, it is still very much possible to do so. What these travellers have done is remind us that travelling is something that no one can take away from you. The experience and memories shall live with you forever. And while we may not travel as much as we want, we do enjoy seeing other people travel.

We have hand-picked travellers who have inspired us to travel more, and thanks to them sharing their trips, we have added new destinations to our bucket list. If you are not following them, you should and this is why. Melissa Brown (@melissabrownza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa 🌊 South Africa Travel (@melissabrownza) Melissa Brown is a filmmaker and photographer based in Cape Town who is passionate about travel, wildlife, and the ocean. Her Instagram and TikTok accounts feature visual storytelling of her trips and adventures, presenting wonderful sights and experiences in South Africa while motivating others to live an adventurous lifestyle. A video posted by Brown in 2019 actually inspired me to visit Inverdoorn Private Nature Reserve. The scene depicted her sitting beside a crystal blue swimming pool, glittering under the sun, as an elephant approached her tent. It cheekily dipped its trunk into the water, splashing about to cool down. The next October, I road tripped with two of my sisters to experience the bush for myself. From her travels, one of the best tips I learned from Brown is to appreciate the natural beauty of our country.- SvN

Thobi Rose (@thobi_rose) View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE | (@thobi_rose) Thobi Rose is all about local tourism. A champion of domestic travel, she is also a nature fanatic who has inspired me to fall in love with what South Africa has to offer. For her, it’s not just about the activities but the experience she gets from that specific place. “Travel is not just the activities we do, the people we meet, the plane ride or with the flow, road trip, but it’s also the joy in the little things,” she says. “It's the in-between moments at the ocean, watching the sunrise or sunset, hearing the birds in the morning, dancing to good feel music in the morning and knowing that there’s really a God.” - TM

Senzelwe Mthembu (@senz_m) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senzelwe | Travel Curator (@senz_m) Lamu in Kenya has been one of the destinations that a number of travel fans have been longing for. And one person who helped sell the Lamu agenda is Senzelwe Mthembu. While she has travelled to many African countries, including Tanzania, Senegal, Rwanda, and Botswana, it’s her trip to Lamu that has influenced me the most. Through her eyes, she made me want to visit Kenya. Seeing how she interacted with the locals, going to the market, the boat cruises and so forth made me envious, while still excited for when I eventually visit. She genuinely gives you an experience that makes you feel like you’ve been there too. - TM

Sam Muchai (@muchaii) The Kenyan photographer has long used his skills behind the camera and drone to show the beauty of the continent, especially his country. I first came across his content while looking for African travel influencers to follow, and I immediately became enamoured with his images and videos that showcase the beauty of the continent like few can. His clever use of the drone allows him to offer a different perspective of his travels, and in the process, makes us see more of his locations. His frequent collaborations with content creator, Natalie Tewa, have also resulted in both of them being regarded as leading travel influencers in the continent. - BM