The world's first cruise sets sail since Covid-19 pandemic halted travel
Hurtigruten is the first cruise company to set sail following the coronavirus pandemic. MS Finnmarken set sail on a 12-day voyage around Norway, taking cruise passengers around the coast as travel restrictions across the world start to ease. Cruise companies were among the most affected during the coronavirus pandemic, causing cruisers to quarantine at sea due to Covid-19 cases with many travellers and crew were stranded at sea. According to Cruise Passenger, the cruise is the first time travellers will travel on a full cruise since the pandemic.
The first set of Danish and Norwegian guests will enjoy the seas and amenities on board. Damian Perry, the Managing Director Hurtigruten Asia Pacific, told the publication that restarting operations in Norway is the natural first step towards a return to full operations.
He said crew could not wait to welcome guests back on board again.
“This is also welcome news for our staff and crew returning to work, and the local communities we support along the coast,” added Perry. Hurtigruten MS Finnmarken is designed for sustainable voyages along the Norwegian coastline.
"In early 2020, MS Finnmarken went through the biggest single upgrade in Hurtigruten’s history. All the public areas, cabins, and suites were upgraded, and suites added on the top deck. She has three different restaurants – Aune, Fredheim, and Lindstrøm - each with its own unique dining concept, " the cruise company revealed on its website.
There's, plenty for guests to see and do on board, including enjoying the outdoor pool, two hot tubs, or a panoramic sauna, or enjoy views from the forward observation deck. The refurbished MS Finnmarken features a brand new gym and wellness area, and a new Activity Center on deck 4 allows guests to enjoy activities and lectures with the Expedition Team. Furnished in a modern and elegant style, the ship incorporated natural Scandinavian materials like granite, oak, birch and wool during its renovation.
The ship's other features include substantially upgraded with low-emission filters, shore-power connectivity, and battery pack capacity for future installation.The cruise company is expected to add more ships and cruises to its schedule in the next few weeks.