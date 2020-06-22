The world's first cruise sets sail since Covid-19 pandemic halted travel

Hurtigruten is the first cruise company to set sail following the coronavirus pandemic. MS Finnmarken set sail on a 12-day voyage around Norway, taking cruise passengers around the coast as travel restrictions across the world start to ease. Cruise companies were among the most affected during the coronavirus pandemic, causing cruisers to quarantine at sea due to Covid-19 cases with many travellers and crew were stranded at sea. According to Cruise Passenger, the cruise is the first time travellers will travel on a full cruise since the pandemic.

The first set of Danish and Norwegian guests will enjoy the seas and amenities on board. Damian Perry, the Managing Director Hurtigruten Asia Pacific, told the publication that restarting operations in Norway is the natural first step towards a return to full operations.

He said crew could not wait to welcome guests back on board again.

“This is also welcome news for our staff and crew returning to work, and the local communities we support along the coast,” added Perry. Hurtigruten MS Finnmarken is designed for sustainable voyages along the Norwegian coastline.

"In early 2020, MS Finnmarken went through the biggest single upgrade in Hurtigruten’s history. All the public areas, cabins, and suites were upgraded, and suites added on the top deck. She has three different restaurants – Aune, Fredheim, and Lindstrøm - each with its own unique dining concept, " the cruise company revealed on its website.