These 4 airlines offer flexible booking options amid coronavirus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak, many airlines are now ensuring that travellers have flexible booking options. Airlines like Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Emirates and Air Mauritius have announced flexible options. Here are what they are currently implementing to deal with the coronavirus: Air France and KLM Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Air France and KLM have been doing everything possible to assist their customers and allow them to postpone or cancel trips planned to/from areas with a risk of exposure.

The airlines are now going further and extending these measures to their entire network for upcoming reservations and bookings already made. Customers can modify their booking at no extra cost if they wish to do so.

Under these terms, for all Air France or KLM tickets purchased on or before March 31, 2020, for travel between March 6 and May 31 2020, regardless of original ticket conditions and destination, it will be possible to postpone tickets at no extra cost until May 31 to the same destination and in the same travel class.

Passengers who wish to postpone tickets, change their destination or cancel their journey after May 31, 2020, will be offered a non-refundable voucher valid for one year on all Air France and KLM flights.

This measure also applies to all tickets already issued for travel between March 6 and May 31, 2020.

Visit https://www.airfrance.co.za/and http://klm.co.za/

Air Mauritius offering more flexible booking options

Air Mauritius is offering to its passengers’ more flexible booking options.

The following facilities will apply for passengers holding Air Mauritius tickets issued before April 30, 2020, for departures until June 30, 2020.

Regardless of conditions of the original booking, all penalty fees will be waived for passengers who wish to change their travel date. However, passengers may be required to pay a fare difference if the fare applicable on the new date of travel is higher.

The new penalty waiver policy is also applicable for passengers who wish to cancel their bookings. Passengers are being given the possibility to use the amount paid for the ticket, for future travel within a period of one year. Passengers who opt for a monetary refund instead will be charged an amount under the cancellation rules as specified.

These measures have been taken to allow passengers to better plan their travel in these exceptional circumstances.

Visit https://www.airmauritius.com/.

Emirates

Emirates introduced a waiver policy for all booked tickets issued from March 7 until March 31, 2020. This will allow customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without change and reissuance fees.

Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change penalties. The difference in fare, if applicable applies. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline, said: “We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans, while offering them the best fares, without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates. The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers.”

Emirates Skywards will also be providing more flexibility to its members who have been impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus through imposed travel restrictions and flight reductions.

Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80 percent of their tier travel requirements between March 31 and June 30 2020. In addition, Skywards members booked to travel between 1 March and 30 June 2020 will be able to benefit from an additional 20 percent bonus Tier Miles.

Fare differences or applicable taxes may apply if customers wish to change their bookings to a different fare class.

Visit emirates.com