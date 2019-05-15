SilkFred conducted a survey among fashion influencers highlighting the top spots in London. Picture: Supplied.

As one of the busiest and most fashionable capital cities in the world with 30 million visitors arriving each year, London is brimming with Instagrammable locations. SilkFred conducted a survey among fashion influencers. They asked for their recommendations and supplemented the rest of the list with the highest reviewed places on TripAdvisor, metrics such as hashtags and cost of entry were analysed to highlight the top 30 locations. With over 95 million photos and videos shared every day, which of the prettiest locations will be making an appearance on your own gram?

An icon of the London skyline and instantly recognisable, it’s no surprise that the London Eye takes the top spot. Situated next to the River Thames, this makes the perfect backdrop for any candid tourist pic.

It has over 2,7 million posts.

Following closely behind, Tower Bridge takes the second spot and has racked up over 1.9 million Instagram posts. The suspension bridge is one of London’s most defining features and is sure to make a charming addition to any social feed. Italian Gardens, Hyde Park, Harrods and Greenwich make up the top 5.

SilkFred found that Brick Lane Market and Peggy Porschen are fashion bloggers’ overall favourite market and cafe. Around 50% of the locations in the top 30 list are landmarks while a third make up markets and just five are cafes or bars.

With over 870,000 posts on Instagram, the iconic Brick Lane Market springs to life on Sundays when tourists head out in their droves to enjoy street food, search for a bargain at the many stalls or enjoy a performance or two by street artists. Peggy Porschen, the favourite cafe for London influencers, has locations in both Belgravia and Chelsea. Famous for their baby pink exterior and dreamy Instagrammable cupcakes, the bakery has been hashtagged more than 55,600 times and features on many blogger profiles. If you’re taking a trip just for the gram, a ‘tea for one’ is ideal.

Emma Watkinson, CEO and Co-Founder of SilkFred said blogger culture has seen a huge rise in recent years.

“Many of us can profess to follow our favourite influencer’s movements by keeping up with them on Instagram or YouTube.“Our Influencer Map of London is a great tool as it allows us to swiftly check out a landmark, market or cafe and what we can expect to see when we get there. It’s exciting to see that lesser-known locations such as Palm Vaults and Columbia Road Flower Market are loved by fashion bloggers just as much as Tower Bridge or Piccadilly Circus,” she said.



