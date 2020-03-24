These SA airlines have suspended flights

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a countrywide lockdown from Thursday, March 26, South African airlines have decided to suspend operations until further notice. Kulula via their Twitter page shared the news to passengers about the flight suspension. It states: “In line with the directive from our President, Comair is suspending all its British Airways and kulula flights, effective 26 March 2020. We will resume flying, Sunday, 19 April 2020. “Customers may change their bookings online or email us at [email protected] for British Airways and kulula flights. “We will try to accommodate all customers wanting to travel over the next two days, subject to availability and fare differences. Further information, if you do not wish to travel before 26th March, to follow. We thank you for your patience and understanding.” (sic).

FlySafair will also suspend all flights from March 26 until April 20, 2020.

It said the airline was working to put the necessary procedures in place to look after its passengers and teams.

The airline confirmed on Twitter: “FlySafair acknowledges and completely supports the announcements made by the President. As such we will be suspending all flights between 26 March and 20 April 2020.

“We are working to put the necessary procedures in place to look after our customers and our teams.” (sic)

Mango said it was reviewing its policies following the president’s speech.

“Mango would like to thank all of our Guests for their patience at this difficult time. We are reviewing our policies following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement this evening. Pls keep an eye on our social media platforms for updates, which we will post as soon as possible,” the airline revealed on Twitter. (sic).