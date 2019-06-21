Ryanair staff reportedly stood by as a passenger was verbally abused. Picture by Francois Lenoir/Reuters

A holidaymaker says Ryanair cabin crew failed to help her when a group of rowdy passengers hurled homophobic abuse at her - allegedly calling her a "lesbo."

Laura Muldoon, 34, was on a flight from Stansted to Spain when the group of men reportedly used the offensive term.

She further claims that they referred to her as ‘dyke’ and a ‘bitch’ but neither the crew nor other passengers came to her aid.

It was only when she posted a photo of the group on Twitter – which showed two of the men making obscene gestures – along with an angry message, that the airline tried to contact her.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a Ryanair stewardess and her girlfriend were attacked on a London bus when they refused to kiss for a gang of teenagers.

Muldoon, who is a social media manager for the Museum of London, tweeted: ‘First holiday snap! Of this bunch of lads who chanted that I was a “miserable bitch”, ‘dyke” and “lesbo” (very well observed!) on Ryanair flight 12.27 from Stansted to Seville today. Oh yeah, flight crew did nothing.’

She says the group’s chants suggested they were Arsenal fans, adding: ‘I did say to them that I hope their mums, kids or sisters never had to take a flight with people like them on it!’

The photo was uploaded on Wednesday afternoon around the time the flight would have landed.

Ryanair contacted Muldoon on Twitter shortly afterwards asking her to send more information.

Essex Police say they hadn’t received a complaint but were investigating.

Ryanair was contacted for a comment.

* Daily Mail