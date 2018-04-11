Emirates has set a new record with over 1 million WiFi connections made on board its flights in March alone. Picture: Emirates.

Emirates has set a new record with over 1 million WiFi connections made on board its flights in March alone. During the month, 1,037,016 Emirates customers connected to the internet during their flight. The connections were mainly made over mobile devices with over 94% of users connecting with a smartphone – twice as many connections were made on an iOS mobile phone as compared to an Android mobile, and about 2% with a tablet. The remaining connections were made with laptops and other devices. The highest data usage from a single passenger was made by an Emirates Skywards member who stayed connected throughout their flight from Dubai to Johannesburg, consuming 4.9 GB of complimentary data.

The route with the most WiFi connections in March was EK215 from Dubai to Los Angeles with over 6,000 customers connecting in flight.

WiFi connectivity is available on over 98% of the Emirates fleet, including all A380s, 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data. Emirates Skywards members enjoy special benefits depending on their membership tier and class of travel, including free Wi-Fi when travelling in First Class or Business Class. Over 94% of passengers connecting to Wi-Fi on board Emirates in March took advantage of the complimentary offer and logged on free of charge.