Air Seychelles selected AirFi to provide wireless streaming inflight entertainment. Picture: Air Seychelles.

Air Seychelles announced that the airline has selected AirFi, a portable onboard Wi-Fi company, to provide wireless streaming inflight entertainment on board its new A320neo aircraft. The aircraft is set to be delivered in July 2019. In a statement, the airline said the implementation of the new entertainment platform will modernise the onboard digital experience by providing guests greater flexibility, value and control when using their own smartphone, tablet or laptop devices to stream inflight entertainment programmes such as movies, TV programmes, games, audio and moving maps.

"The high-speed wireless streaming platform to be powered by AirFi boxes operating fully autonomously, placed on board the aircraft as carry-on equipment, will, in addition, entail a dedicated creole music channel," the statement revealed.



The new wireless streaming system is currently implemented by Air Namibia and Nile Air in Africa, as well as by other A320neo operators in Scandinavia, Asia and the Middle East. Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles said the aviation industry is evolving globally and aircraft operators were increasingly looking into ways to enhance the experience of their guests.

“AirFi will allow Air Seychelles to operate more efficiently because, with the elimination of seatback screens, guests will need to use their own devices and headsets to stream the entertainment content. Therefore with less onboard equipment and less impact on the weight, Air Seychelles will be able to better generate its fuel efficiency.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the products Air Seychelles chooses are reliable, sustainable and cost effective," said Althuis.

Job Heimerikx, Chief Executive Officer of AirFi said AirFi’s robust structure makes the system ideal for operators in wonderful though remote places like Seychelles.