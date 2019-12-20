Most 17-year-olds would be partying with their friends for the holidays, but for one teenage girl, stealing a plane was on her agenda.
According to The Independent, the girl broke into Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California and stole a plane.
She did not get far as she crashed into a fence.
According to police, the girl, who was not named, allegedly jumped the airport fence around 7.30am on December 18.
Vikkie Calderon, the airport’s public relations officer, told USA Today that the girl managed to break through the airport fencing,