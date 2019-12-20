This girl, 17, wasn't playing when she stole a plane from an airport









An unnamed girl broke into Fresno Yosemite International Airport to steal a plane. Picture: Fresno Yosemite International Airport by Paul D Mullins. Most 17-year-olds would be partying with their friends for the holidays, but for one teenage girl, stealing a plane was on her agenda. According to The Independent, the girl broke into Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California and stole a plane. She did not get far as she crashed into a fence. According to police, the girl, who was not named, allegedly jumped the airport fence around 7.30am on December 18. Vikkie Calderon, the airport’s public relations officer, told USA Today that the girl managed to break through the airport fencing,

She allegedly climbed into the plane, a King Air 200 small propeller. Soon she was driving around in a circle.

She later crashed into a fence. Police and airport officials, who received a 911 call, found the girl wearing the pilot headset.

According to Calderon, the girl was uncooperative and seemed disorientated. She was arrested on suspicion of theft of an aircraft and taken to Fresno County Juvenile Hall. Fresno Yosemite International Airport together with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the case. Domestic terrorism has been ruled out.

The Independent also reported, in July, about a Chinese boy who stole two seaplanes. He was only 13.

The publication reported that the teenager drove the aircraft around the car park before he crashed into a barrier.

Despite his bad behaviour, which caused more than 8 000 yuan (about R16 000) in damage, he was able to spend time watching how staff did maintenance work on the plane. He also got some rave reviews from the pilots for his observational skills.