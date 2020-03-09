TravelTravel News
Over the years Airbnb has become the online platform of choice when booking holiday accommodation. Picture: Reuters
Over the years Airbnb has become the online platform of choice when booking holiday accommodation. Picture: Reuters

This guy is the sassiest Airbnb host of all time

By Travel reporter Time of article published 5h ago

Share this article:

Over the years Airbnb has become the online platform of choice when booking holiday accommodation. The great thing about it is that guests can leave reviews and hosts are free to comment on it.

But this host, that goes by the name Robert, has been branded the "sassiest Airbnb host of all time". One eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed how he managed to comment on each review, whether good or bad, with a scathing attack of his own.

Robert goes into minute detail of each of his guest's hygiene habits, and is less than flattering when discussing their bowel movements - those are just the good reviews.

When it comes to his guests giving what we would bill as constructive criticism, he lets rip - leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination. One would think he doesn't take well to negative reviews. If the comments are anything to go by, Robert may be attracting the wrong sort of guest. Our guess is that he's just a sore loser.

Pictures: @AnjaWintour/Twitter

When one guest wrote "Not a great room", he responded with: "Not a great guest. He lives like a dog and smells like one too..."

Check out some of his quite ridiculous and sometimes outrages responses below:


Twitter users saw the funny side and tried to figure out the reason for his anal-retentive responses.










Share this article: