This guy is the sassiest Airbnb host of all time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



But this host, that goes by the name Robert, has been branded the "sassiest Airbnb host of all time". One eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed how he managed to comment on each review, whether good or bad, with a scathing attack of his own.

Robert goes into minute detail of each of his guest's hygiene habits, and is less than flattering when discussing their bowel movements - those are just the good reviews. Over the years Airbnb has become the online platform of choice when booking holiday accommodation. The great thing about it is that guests can leave reviews and hosts are free to comment on it.





When it comes to his guests giving what we would bill as constructive criticism, he lets rip - leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination. One would think he doesn't take well to negative reviews. If the comments are anything to go by, Robert may be attracting the wrong sort of guest. Our guess is that he's just a sore loser.





Pictures: @AnjaWintour/Twitter





When one guest wrote "Not a great room", he responded with: "Not a great guest. He lives like a dog and smells like one too..."





Check out some of his quite ridiculous and sometimes outrages responses below:









Twitter users saw the funny side and tried to figure out the reason for his anal-retentive responses. Twitter users saw the funny side and tried to figure out the reason for his anal-retentive responses.





Ok but that first review... there was no need for him to be so sassy. She didn’t say anything bad. — ✨ (@R_4_____) March 5, 2020





This guy seems to have guests that have serious stomach issues as the bathroom is brought up every time. 😂 — Carina 💄 (@lookitscarina) March 4, 2020





Soz but I call BS on Robert's claims. Have managed 2 Airbnbs for close to 3 years & not once had a guest I'd say any of that about, let alone 3. He's just trying to deflect from the bad reviews 😑 — Tarryn Lea (@Tarryn_Lea) March 4, 2020



























