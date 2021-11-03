This hack will get you 50% off flights with this low-cost airline

Travellers are always trying to save on a flight ticket, especially with the recent high prices. Low-cost carrier FlySafair has partnered with Sanlam Reality and Wealth Bonus members to offer discount flights to travellers.

The airline said members booking domestic FlySafair flights up to December 31, 2021, would enjoy discounts of up to 50% off. From January 1, 2022, Sanlam Reality’s standard benefit rates will kick in, with travellers receiving up to 30% off domestic or international FlySafair flights. Kirby Gordon, the FlySafair chief marketing officer said that the past two years had been tough on customers’ wallets.

“With pandemic restrictions eased and travel back on the table in time for December holidays, we looked at how to add more value for customers. “Launching with half-priced flights for Sanlam’s clients, who are already active users of the group’s travel loyalty benefits, is one way we’re bringing this value to life. "Bookings are made through the FlySafair website, where Sanlam Reality and Wealth Bonus members are prompted to link their membership to their FlySafair website profile to gain access to their allocations of discounted flights," he said.

Meanwhile, FlySafair's bold new proposal to Parliament, to have South Africans enjoy public holidays over the weekend, is ongoing. FlySafair proposal seeks to amend the execution of South Africa’s Public Holidays Act. It wants public holidays that fall in the middle of the week moved to either a Friday or Monday. The airline said the day of observance would then "serve to recognise the historical significance of these days" should they fall on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.