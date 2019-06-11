SA airline FlySafair has created an innovative check-in process for travellers. Picture: Supplied.

A South African airline is taking the hassle out of check in with a new and innovative process. While relatively new to the aviation space in the country, FlySafair launched their Check-in Rangers this week, following the successful launch of their WhatsApp boarding passes last year.

The Check-in Ranger process is quite simple. Instead of travellers waiting in queues to retrieve their boarding passes, they can look out for one of the rangers with pink sashes.

The new process will be available at the three major South African airports: King Shaka International Airport in Durban, OR Tambo International in and Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town.

The Rangers, equipped with two printing devices in holsters, will tag bags and issue boarding passes in minutes.

After the quick process, travellers with luggage will proceed to the check-in desk or head straight to the boarding gates.

FlySafair’s Head of Sales and Distribution, Kirby Gordon told IOL Travel that the idea to launch the ranger initiative was a strategy to make check-in and bag drop suitable for travellers.

“We found that many travellers had to wait in long queues to be serviced at the check-in counter and we wanted a simpler and effective way for them to check-in.

“Of course, there was a process involved in ensuring everything ran smoothly. We looked at the technology process and what were the best practices in terms of managing queues of people. After months of planning, we were able to create the ranger check-in process,” said Gordon.

While this is a convenient way of checking in, Gordon said travellers will still have to adhere to the airline’s flight schedule.

