Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was named Africa’s Leading Airport for the third consecutive year at the 26th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held in Mauritius on Saturday. Cape Town International Airport is managed by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and is the third largest airport in Africa and global travellers continue to regard Cape Town as a destination of choice.

Over the past few years Cape Town International Airport has shown sustained growth in international passenger numbers with a 9.6% increase in 2018. For the first time in December 2016, the airport exceeded the 10 million passenger-per-year milestone.

This was repeated again in December 2017 and 2018 when passenger numbers significantly exceeded the 10 million passenger mark. Through partnerships such as Cape Town Air Access, the airport has seen 15 new routes and 19 route expansions since 2015, and a doubling of international seat capacity by 1,5 million seats.

The airport has a R7 billion that will focus on key infrastructure projects planned over the next five years.

These include the refurbishment of the domestic arrivals terminal, the expansion of the international terminal and a new realigned runway worth R3,93 billion which will allow for an increase in the airport’s per hour landing and departures from 30 to 45 aircraft movements.