Harry and Meghan are constantly on the go, whether it is for official royal engagements or holidays with baby Archie. This year will bring much more travel following the announcement that the family would split their time between Canada and the UK. Meghan shared a tip on how to fight illness when flying on her blog, The Tig, in 2016, express.co.uk revealed. The tip apparently comes from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor Leonardo DiCaprio. While DiCaprio did not share his tip directly to Meghan herself, he shared it with a mutual friend.

She revealed on her blog, which she has since discontinued: “[H]e puts a little Neosporin on a cotton swab and coats the inside of his nostrils.

“Not only does it create a barrier for germs, it also lubricates the skin in the nose. That’s important because when the skin cracks, germs can come a running in, so the coating of the Neosporin doubly protects you.”

If you decide to use the tip, you should seek approval from a doctor. According to the publication, Meghan usually took a “ high-strain probiotic to ensure good gut health.”