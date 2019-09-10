A life coach shared the picture to Twitter. Picture: Twitter
How far would you go to prove your love to someone? Would you stand for six hours on a flight so that your other half can take a nap? Na, we didn't think so.

But one passenger actually did exactly this, and Twitter documented the whole thing. The unnamed man was pictured standing for a duration of six hours so that the woman he was travelling with could sleep across the seats,  Lad Bible reported.

A life coach shared the picture to Twitter and captioned it:  "This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love."


Obviously, tweeps were quick to jump on board with their comments. And by the looks of things, many were left unimpressed. Some even questioned the validity of the post.  Whether the picture is fake news or not.

Check out some of the responses below: