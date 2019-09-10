A life coach shared the picture to Twitter. Picture: Twitter



How far would you go to prove your love to someone? Would you stand for six hours on a flight so that your other half can take a nap? Na, we didn't think so.

But one passenger actually did exactly this, and Twitter documented the whole thing. The unnamed man was pictured standing for a duration of six hours so that the woman he was travelling with could sleep across the seats, Lad Bible reported.





A life coach shared the picture to Twitter and captioned it: "This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love."





This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019





Obviously, tweeps were quick to jump on board with their comments. And by the looks of things, many were left unimpressed. Some even questioned the validity of the post. Whether the picture is fake news or not.





Check out some of the responses below:





She couldn't just lie across HIM?! I won't judge their marriage. My hubs is the kind of man who would do this for me, but I am not the kind of wife to ask this of him! pic.twitter.com/fswsyKi52e — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) September 6, 2019

Remember this social media.

If you actually going to believe shit like this, then you are on your own. — PengPappi ♚ (@iSurhailo) September 6, 2019

So the flight attendant let him stand for 6 hours? pic.twitter.com/Bgj8NGuKeA — astro.nic.visuals (@NicVisuals) September 6, 2019







